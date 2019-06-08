Photo gallery: 2019 New Tazewell Little League Jamboree
The New Tazewell Little Leauge held its season ending jamboree, June 8. It was a solid day of baseball fun for the kids with the credit due to the league umpires, staff and crew who worked hard to get the fields ready after 24 hours of rain. Here are just a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
