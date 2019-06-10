Cosby takes on Harrogate Municipal Court as new judge

Photo submitted

Sandra E. Cosby, the newly sworn-in judge for the Harrogate Municipal Court, is shown surrounded by members of the city council. From the left is alderman Gary Burchett, Mayor Linda Fultz, Circuit Court Judge John McAfee, Cosby and aldermen Allen Hurst, Troy Poore and Lievan Cox.

Sandra E. Cosby takes the oath of office on May 28 as the newest Harrogate Municipal Court Judge. John D. McAfee, 8th Circuit Court Judge, performs the official swearing in, which took place during the regular monthly meeting of the board of Mayor and Aldermen.