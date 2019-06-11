Photo gallery: Midway all-girl’s basketball camp
Midway Elementary School began the 2019 all girl’s basketball camp, June 10. There were 30 attending and they all had fun learning about the game of basketball. Here are a few photos from the camp, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
