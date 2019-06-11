Sexton hears violations of probation cases

Judge Shayne Sexton heard several violations of probation cases recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Caleb Robbins, previously convicted of one count each of burglary, theft over $1,000, theft under $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, was initially sentenced to an effective four years confinement. His sentence was suspended, at the time, and Robbins was placed under TDOC supervised probation. He was subsequently found guilty of violating the terms of his release and sentenced to serve four years in custody.

Lisa Leonard was previously convicted of two counts each of the possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sale and the possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sale. Leonard initially received an effective four year sentence, which was originally suspended in favor of TDOC supervised probation. She was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the balance of her four year sentence in TDOC custody.

Joey Sincell, previously convicted of one count of aggravated burglary, was initially sentenced to 10 years in custody. Sincell’s sentence was suspended and he was placed on TDOC supervision. He was found in violation of the terms of his release and sentenced to serve the original 10 years in TDOC custody.

Scotty Bolden, previously convicted of one count of robbery, was initially sentenced to six years in custody. The sentence was originally suspended in favor of TDOC supervision. Bolden was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and sentenced to serve the initial six years in custody.

These cases were prosecuted by Jared Effler, attorney general of the 8th Judicial District.