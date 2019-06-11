Sexton issues plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton issued several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Tommy Lynn Hurst, 53, charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter, was sentenced to eight years at 35 percent confinement. Hurst was given credit for 263 days of jail time already served.

Bobby Ryan Lawson, 25, charged with one count each of statutory rape and the violation of the Sexual Offender Registry law, was sentenced to an effective four years confinement. Lawson was given credit for jail time served from Feb. 6 to May 28. He is barred from any contact with the victim and her family members and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from her property.

Christina Walters, 27, charged with one count each statutory rape, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to two years TDOC supervised probation. Walters must pay at least $75 per month in court costs.

Amanda F. Evans, 39, was charged under three separate plea agreements with one count each of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and three counts of theft under $1,000. Evans was sentenced to a concurrent six years at 30 percent confinement. She was given credit for 402 days of jail time already served. Evans is barred from the Dollar Tree, Shylock’s Pawn and Top Dollar Pawn. She is also barred from any contact with an individual victim and cannot be within 1,000 ft. of his property. Evans must pay $15.27 in restitution to the Dollar Tree.

Jeremy Sulfridge, 19, was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, theft over $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. Sulfridge was sentenced to a concurrent four years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for 31 days of jail time already served. Sulfridge must pay $2,050 in restitution to his two victims. He is barred from contact with the victims and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from their properties. His license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Winston Delano Terry, 74, was initially charged with two counts each of the sale of untaxed alcoholic beverages and the transportation or possession of untaxed whisky. Terry was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation on two counts of the sale of untaxed alcoholic beverages. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $2,500 to the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Shannon Elizabeth Owens, 34, charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $2,500, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement. Owens was given credit for 26 days of jail time already served. She is eligible for a suspended sentence upon acceptance into and the successful completion of the 8th Judicial District Recovery Court.

Jacob Lowe, 33, charged with one count of aggravated burglary, was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 116 days confinement. Lowe was given credit for jail time served from Feb. 1 to May 28. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on July 29. Lowe is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay off her property.

Joey Lee Sincell, 34, charged with one count of burglary, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Sincell was given credit for 25 days of jail time already served.