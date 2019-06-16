Niceley announces site development grant

Senator Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) announced on June 6 that the Claiborne County Industrial Development Board will be awarded a Site Development Grant in the amount of $89,755 for the Russell Industrial Property. The grant is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) for the purpose of due diligence studies and a rail feasibility study.

“Claiborne County is full of hard working people, and this grant will work well with their efforts to prepare for local economic development and industrial growth,” said Niceley. “I was glad to sponsor the legislation that made these funds possible, and I look forward to seeing the growth that will result from this investment.”

The funds are allocated as a result of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, sponsored by Niceley and passed by the General Assembly in 2016, to spur economic development in rural counties. The intent of the act is to ensure Tennessee communities are ready to attract prospective companies by providing funds to better position local industrial sites.

“Local leaders in Claiborne County did great work to secure this grant. I’ll continue to support their efforts to strengthen the local economy and bring new jobs to the community,” said Niceley.