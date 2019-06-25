Photo gallery: SMMS basketball camp
The 2019 S.M.M.S. fundamentals basketball camp began, June 24. The kids had a great time at camp learning about the fundamentals of basketball and how to improve their overall game. Here are a few photos from June 25, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
