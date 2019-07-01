Deadline near for reporting crop acreage to FSA

The deadline for reporting crop acreages to the Farm Service Agency (FSA) is fast-approaching. July 15 is the last day farmers may report all acreages used for hay and pasture during the 2019 crop year. All other spring-seeded crops will also need to be reported by the July 15 deadline.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) requires producers on a farm to submit crop acreage reports annually on cropland in order to earn USDA benefits. Timely-filed acreage reports for all crops and land uses, including prevented and failed acreage that producers submit to their local FSA office, are important to ensure program eligibility. Late-filed reports (within one year of the deadline) would require a fee of at least $46 per farm to be assessed.

All livestock producers are strongly encouraged to visit the county office by July 15 to timely file their 2019 hay and pasture acreage report. Please contact the local Claiborne-Union County Farm Service Agency office at 423-626-3811 or visit our office at 2178 U.S. 25E in Tazewell for additional information.

