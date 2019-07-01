Midway basketball camp great for young athletes

The 2019 Midway Elementary boys basketball camp on June 27-29 featured 40 athletes. The camp, like all others so far this season, focused on the fundamentals of the game. Gary Harmon coached the smaller kids grades K-3 while Red Devils’ coach Jason Miracle worked with grades 4-8.

Each day started with a free type of gym until the athletes had all assembled, but when camp actually began the discipline started. It was an orderly but efficient few minutes of exercising before the drills began.

Camp activity was done in stages that featured various fundamentals of the game, including a very informative stage where the athletes learned the rules of the game. They also worked on passing, dribbling, shooting and defense in other stations.

In addition to Harmon, there were many others there to run a stage or assist players including: Allison Cupp, Reagan Cupp, Sammy Day, Devin Miracle, Todd Cochran, Grace Cochran, Conner Atkins and Tyler Myatt.

There were several sponsors that helped the camp financially including: Top Notch Construction, Sandefur Auto Repair, Dr. Steve Malone, Stanifer Drugs, CMJ Garage, Imperial Transport, Giles, England, Earl Heating &Air, Minton Family Dental, Diversicare, Frostee Freeze, Sams Trucking, Triple S Door Service, Commercial Bank, David Kell Construction, Realty Network Sherry McCreary, The Sports Center, Twin City Graphics, First Century Bank, Claiborne Funeral Home, Foster Chiropractic, Country and Town Realty, Juanita Honeycutt, Nathan Epperson, Shooters Photography, Kim Large, Hair Etc, Wolfenbarger Construction, Tazewell Drugs and Express Care, Smokes Etc, Sandwich Shop, Housing Material Surplus, Jim Bull CPA, Terry Keck and B&B Straight Creek Dock.

“We would like to thank all of our campers and sponsors for making the camp an overall success, said coach Miracle.