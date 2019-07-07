Tazewell Speedway results from July 3-4

What started July 3 ended July 4 because of inclement weather. The storm July 3 split up the feature event and forced the drivers to come back to finish.

During the Schaefer’s Iron-Man Super Late Models, Kyle Strickler held off Vic Hill, Dakotah Knuckles and Jason Trammell. David Payne finished fifth. Jonathan Miracle found his Sportsman car in victory lane over James Parrott and Steve Smith. David Clark continued his run of domination in Modified Street by rolling into victory lane once again.

Here are the results from July 3rd and 4th:

Schaefer’s Iron-Man Super Late Models

1. 8 Kyle Strickler

2. 1V Vic Hill

3. 21K Dakotah Knuckles

4. 90J Jason Trammell

5. 8 David Payne

6. 3 Steve Smith

7. 21 Robbie Moses

8. 28 Jeff Wolfenbarger

10. 56J Jody Horton

Sportsman

1. 50 Jonathan Miracle

2. 10 James Parrott

3. 2 Steve Smith

4. 14 Odie Overholt

5. 76 Joe Bray

6. 00 Chris Raines

7. E5 Roger England

8. 24 Andy Wilder

9. 20 Brad Dyer

10. 5 Jerry Boling

Modified Street

1. 13 David Clark

2. 14 Kurt Owens

3. 11 Tyler Haynes

4. XP21 Bob Petty

5. 88 Brad Davis

6. 42 Robbie Comer

7. 01 Eric Hux

Classic Car

1. 3 Hayston Collett

2. 16 Will Carey

3. 7 John Stevens

4. 17A Quincy Arnwine

5. 78 Joe Keck

6. 88 Richie Overholser

7. Eli Keck

8. 22 Hunter Graybeal

9. 1 Rusty Welch

4 Cylinder

1. 21 Hayston Collett

2. 99 Chuck McMahan

3. 5 Robert Fox

4. 29 Travis Cody

5. 72 Rufus Collett

6. 13 Terry Boshears

7. 40 Tommy Cameron

Street Stock

1. 14 Austin Atkins

2. 1 Jamie Whitt

3. 15 Donovan Long

4. 55S Brad Sturgill

5. 20 James Weaver

6. 15 Dustin Harville

7. 5 Clyde Overholt

The next Tazewell Speedway event will be the Coca-Cola Family Night at The Races on Saturday. Ice cold Cokes will only be 25 cents all night long. The first 400 fans through the grandstands will receive a free gift from Coca-Cola Bottling of Middlesboro. They will also give away a mini-fridge and a mountain bike.

A full racing program will be presented featuring: Sportsman, Modified Street, Classic Car, 4 Cylinder and Street Stock.

Wallace Auto Sales of Maynardville will award the winner of each class a $200 bonus.