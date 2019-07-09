Levitt AMP free concerts to begin in Middlesboro

The countdown to an unforgettable season of free concerts under the stars in Middlesboro, Ky. is underway. The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series announced its impressive lineup of artists who will perform at the downtown Middlesboro Levitt Lot each Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m., from July 18 to Sept. 19. So, grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together.

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer at the Levitt Lot in downtown Middlesboro.

The series will feature a diverse lineup of high-caliber talent spanning genres like Bluegrass, Country, Soul, Jazz, R&B, Rock n’ Roll, Blues and more.

Kicking off the series on July 18 is Parker Milsap, a 2016 Americana Music Association nominee for “Album of the Year” and one of Sir Elton John’s favorite rising stars. Parker Millsap has a soulful sound and captivating stage presence not to be missed.

Millsap rounds out the group’s sound with vocals, guitar, harmonica and banjo, to create blends of Americana, country, blues and rock that have drawn comparisons to early Elvis Presley tracks. Levitt AMP Middlesboro audiences should be prepared for a riveting performance from a charismatic artist.

Also scheduled to perform are:

Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers on July 25; (Dwayne Dopsie – GRAMMY nominee)

Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics on Aug. 1;

Brent Cobb on Aug. 8 (GRAMMY nominee);

Heather Newman on Aug. 15;

Sammy Miller and The Congregation on Aug. 22; (Sammy Miller – GRAMMY nominee)

Larkin Poe on Aug. 29;

Southern Avenue on Sept. 5;

Sister Sadie on Sept. 12 (GRAMMY nominee);

Mike Farris & the Fortunate Few on September 19 (Mike Farris – GRAMMY winner).

The public is invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which will have an open lawn setting. There will be food trucks and vendors on site. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 2005 West Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Ky. 40965 next to Fountain Square. Admission is free.

Visit concerts.levittamp.org/middlesboro for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Last November, Middlesboro was named one of three small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to be awarded multi-year funding to present the Levitt AMP Music Series their towns for the next three years with $25K in matching funds. Middlesboro Main Street together with additional support from Bell County Tourism is the local sponsoring agency for the Levitt AMP program. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org.