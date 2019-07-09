Photo gallery: Panthers summer football practices underway
It’s football time, sort of. The Panthers of Cumberland Gap have started their summer football practices. The Panthers lift weights early in the morning and then go out on the field for fundamentals. Here are a few photos from the second day of summer practice. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
