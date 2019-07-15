LMU men’s track & field announces 2019 recruiting class

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University Director of Track & Field Rochelle Black and Cross Country Coach Jeremy Donahue have announced the recruiting class for the upcoming 2019 seasons. The eight new Railsplitters will feature three distance runners, a 400-meter hurdler, a 400-meter runner, a sprinter, a long jumper and for the first time a field competitor that will specialize in the discus.

“This year is all about developing depth,” Black said. “We are building depth for the cross-country program and also in our sprint events. We are about getting our athletes to develop into what we expect them to be.”

Jaycee Grabeel, Thomas Walker H.S., Ewing, Va. Cross Country/Distance

“Jaycee will provide depth for us in both cross-country and distance events,” Donahue said. “We are looking for him to develop while here at LMU.”

Ricardo Green, Lake Wales H.S., Lake Wales, Fla. 400-Meter Run

“You can never have too many 400 runners,” Black commented. “I am excited to see him run. He will pick up where Miguel Reis (graduated) left off.”

Perrin Heselschwerdt, Claiborne County H.S., Tazewell, Tenn. Distance

“Perrin likes to compete,” Donahue stated. “We just have to figure out what event best suits him.”

Xavier Howard, Pratt Community College, San Antonio, Texas 400-Meter Hurdles

“Xavier is a student of the sport and his event,” Black said. “He does the little things to get better and will have an immediate impact.”

Mason Johns, Morristown East H.S., Morristown, Tenn. Cross Country/Distance

“Mason was a multi-sport athlete in high school and has a lot of talent,” noted Donahue. “He will focus on distance running and we expect big improvement.”

Trey Lowe, Sullivan East H.S., Bluff City, Tenn. Long Jump/Sprints

“I expect a lot of development from Trey in his first year,” Black said. “He will have to refine his skills and tune up his technique in the long jump this year.”

Nathan McBride, Cherokee H.S., Rogersville, Tenn. Discus

“Nathan is very eager to get started and shows promise,” Black said. “He could turn out to be a sleeper in the SAC (South Atlantic Conference). He is our first pure thrower.”

Sam Peters Sequoyah H.S., Madisonville, Tenn. Sprints

“Sam really turned it on his senior year in high school and showed great improvement,” Black said. “He reminds me a lot of Jonathan Hughes.”

Up Next: The cross country squad will kick off the fall season when it opens up on Sept. 6 at the Tusculum Open in Greeneville, Tenn.