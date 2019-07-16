FSA to hold county committee elections

Aug. 1 is the deadline for nominating farmers as candidates for the local USDA FSA County Committee election.

Persons nominated should actively participate in the operation of a farm and be well qualified for committee work. A producer is eligible to be a County FSA committee member if the producer resides in the Local Administrative Area (LAA) in which the election is to be held and is eligible to vote in that LAA. Communities in the LAA 2 holding an election this year include Bacchus, Sandlick, Harrogate, Big Spring Union, and Midway. Also, LAA 3 includes Cedar Fork, Sycamore, Lone Mountain, Springdale, and Union Chapel.

Duties of the Committee members include administering farm program activities conducted by the County Office, informing farmers of the purpose and provisions of the FSA programs as well as performing duties assigned by the State FSA Committee.

Farm Service Agency encourages all eligible producers to nominate themselves, or another eligible producer, to run for office. Nomination forms (FSA-669A’s) are available at: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections, scroll down to the links under “2019 Election Materials” and CLICK “2019 Nomination Form for County FSA Committee Election”. Also, you may visit or call the County Office at 2178 Highway 25E, Tazewell, 423-626-3811, to pick up a nomination form or request one be sent to you and complete the FSA-669A before August 1, 2019.

