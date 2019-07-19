Photo gallery: Walmart celebrates Re-Grand Opening
Walmart store 1159 in New Tazewell, Tennessee held its Re-Grand Opening event July 19 to celebrate their newly remodeled store. Along with the Walmart team members, mayors from both county and city attended and shared their comments. Here is a photo gallery from the event, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
