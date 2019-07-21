Tazewell Speedway rained out, two local drivers get wins in Bulls Gap

Mother nature won the race at Tazewell Speedway on July 20 when heavy rains along with thunder and lightning moved over. Once again, Tazewell Speedway was unable to run their regular weekly racing program due to inclement conditions.

Coca-Cola Family Race Night has been postponed to Aug. 3; however, the decision was made to go ahead and award Mid-Season Points Championship trophies that night.

Here are the 2018 Mid-Season Champions:

Limited Late Model- Brian Shockley;

Sportsman- James Parrott;

Modified Street- David Clark;

Classic Car- Quincy Arnwine;

4 Cylinder- Hayston Collett;

Street Stock- Brad Sturgill.

After the rain, local drivers Jonathan Miracle and David Clark traveled to Bulls Gap and both were able to come back to Claiborne County with wins.

For more information visit the Tazewell Speedway Facebook page or www.tazewellspeedway.net.