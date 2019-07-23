Claiborne team hosts ‘operation christmas child’ workshop

For many years, Claiborne County residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child, a global project that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. On Aug. 3, volunteers from Claiborne, Campbell, Scott and Union Counties will gather to equip Project Leaders as they prepare to pack more than 10,000 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

These gift-filled shoeboxes will contribute to the project’s global goal of reaching more than 11 million children in Jesus’ Name.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the local area team will host a Project Leader Workshop at Carr’s Chapel Baptist Church, located at 5751 Hwy. 63 in Speedwell. The workshop will equip and support local churches, community groups, businesses and families in preparation of the 2019 collection season. This workshop will be informative for current packers and those interested in partnering for the first time with the ministry.

During this workshop we will share new resources, fresh ideas and impact stories. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments, meet the local area team, connect with fellow shoebox packers and win awesome door prizes.

Together with the church worldwide, Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gifts to children in need overseas using whatever means necessary—boats, airplanes, trains and even elephants.

To attend, please RSVP by July 27.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Amie Winstead at 865-742-9701, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.