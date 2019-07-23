Fundraising organization recognizes WSCC

Walters State Community College has been recognized for excellence in fundraising by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

“Walters State has not only demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and best practices in their fundraising efforts, they have contributed to the betterment of educational advancement worldwide by serving as a model,” said Sue Cunningham, CASE president and CEO.

CASE recognized Walters State’s overall performance, noting that it shows solid program growth, breadth in the base of support and indications of a mature, well-maintained program. Walters State is one of only five community colleges to receive this honor.

The Walters State Community College Foundation, the fundraising arm of the college, is governed by a 15-member executive committee. David Hayes is the current president.

“This award reflects the visionary leadership provided through the years by Walters State Foundation trustees. They have given generously of their time, money and expertise,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college.

“Foundation funds enable the college to go beyond state funds to better serve our students and communities. In addition to scholarships, Foundation funds have been used to build needed facilities, improve learning environments and provide unique opportunities for our faculty.”

Working with governmental entities and private donors, the Foundation raised over $20 million to build three buildings on the Sevier County Campus. The Walters State Foundation also owns the Claiborne County Campus and raised significant funds for the development of the college’s campus in Greeneville, recently named the Niswonger Campus.

The Foundation distributes about $400,000 each year in scholarships to students.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised $50 million dollars.

Awards were based on a blind review of the last three years of fundraising documentation submitted to the CASE AMAtlas Voluntary Support of Education Survey.

For more information on the Walters State Foundation, visit www.ws.edu/foundation or contact Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement, at 423-585-2618.