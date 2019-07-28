Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Claiborne County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce that Bryce Alexander England of Claiborne County High School and Lane Sackett Hopper from Cumberland Gap High School have each received a $1,500 scholarship. Lane will be attending Lincoln Memorial University this fall. He is the son of Christopher Alex and Kimberly England of Tazewell.

Lane is the son of Joel and Charlotte Hopper of Speedwell. He will also be attending Lincoln Memorial University this fall.

The scholarships are offered to Claiborne and Cumberland Gap High School seniors of Claiborne County Farm Bureau family members and can be used at any institution of higher learning.

The directors, officers and staff want to express their appreciation to all student applicants and to the school guidance counselors for their assistance.