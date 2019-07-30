1968 Forge Ridge basketball team holds reunion

The 1968 Forge Ridge Basketball team reunited July 27. Unfortunately two players on the Dragons 1968 team have since passed away and another team member was unable to attend. Coach Burke was able to be with his team once again and they all shared memories.

Standing : Bobby Fleeman, Ronald Gibbons, Terry Fultz, Gary Ramsey, Garry Massengill

Seated: Danny Bailey, Coach Dwain Burke, Clayborn Gibbons