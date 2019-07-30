For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Terry Douglas Seal-aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, driving on a suspended license, violation of probation for driving on a suspended license (third offense)

Andrea Renee Powell-domestic assault, failure to appear for criminal trespassing and vandalism

Steven M. Kings-unlawful possession/carry of an illegal weapon, theft of property over $2,500, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for violation of the driver’s license law

Jacolby Zachary-unlawful possession/carry of an illegal weapon, theft of property over $2,500, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristen Danielle Horne-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine

Seneca Kay Bussell-criminal simulation, criminal trespassing, violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and noncompliance (not reporting, failure to submit for drug screening and nonpayment of court costs and fees)

Aaron Dane Fields-two counts forgery, one count theft of property over $2,500, failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Jason Charles Seal-criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, two counts theft involving merchandise under $1,000, violations of the seat belt, light and registration laws, violations of probation for theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license

Nathan Earl Gilliam-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, resisting stop, arrest, violation of probation for domestic assault, failure to appear for aggravated assault and violation of the seat belt law

Teddy Orville Overton-driving on a revoked license, violation of the traffic control device law, failure to appear for burglary, theft of property over $1,000 and violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Harold Wayne Anglian-outstanding child support attachment

George Brewer-capias/bench warrant for assault, possession of a weapon with the intent to go armed, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license

Jerry Wayne Hurst-violation of probation for the violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, failure to appear for criminal impersonation

Brenda Lee Jones-violation of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Brandon James Partin-violation of probation for conspiracy to commit robbery

Amber LeAnn Malone-violations of probation for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Roy Mack Warwick-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

Robert Davidson-failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Benjamin R. Smith-driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws

Kimberly D. Seals-speeding 67/45, violation of the driver’s license law (possession/carry)

Lisa Ann Senters-speeding 65/45

Chloe Grace Boldon-speeding 63/45

Ronnie D. Jackson-speeding 60/45

Jason L. Robertson-outstanding warrant

Janae M. Tripp-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Ashley C. Carmony-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jason R. Wise-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Randy Trevor Ayers-tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Lisa Ann Moyers-tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine

Almedia Jo Riley-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV drugs

Angela Sands-possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law

Roxanne Young-driving under the influence (second offense), driving left of the traffic center line, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a revoked license (second offense), violation of probation

Sarah Allen-driving under the influence

Jason Patrick Hurst-evading arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search, capias/bench warrant, violations of probation for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000, failure to appear for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license

Heather M. York-speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Charles Hall-speeding 65/45, violation of the registration law

Christian M. Ebrow-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Deborah E. Lynn-speeding 64/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Cynthia L. Siler-speeding 63/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Bailey D. Powers-speeding 75/45

Britteny Ricketts-speeding 70/45

Peter C. Brewer-speeding 69/45

Steve R. Fullington-speeding 68/45

Katelyn Rose Hammonds-speeding 68/45

Eric B. George-speeding 67/45

Russell C. Gross-speeding 67/45

Emilia Turrisi-speeding 66/45

Monica K. Lee-speeding 66/45

Hayden A. Riley-speeding 65/45

Johnny Patterson-speeding 65/45

Cova Adams-speeding 65/45

David M. Huckaby-speeding 65/45

William Mayer-speeding 65/45

Kaylee Tomfohrde-speeding 64/45

Paige N. Bowens-speeding 64/45

Sarah Harrelson-speeding 64/45

Memphis Bryant-speeding 64/45

Sara Livengood-speeding 62/45

Seth C. Slone-speeding 62/45

Judy K. Keck-speeding 62/45

Samuel Martin-speeding 42/25

Rose M. Smith-speeding 60/45

Sarah Ann Robinson-speeding 60/45

Joseph P. Uzdavinis-violation of the traffic control device law

Spencer Harmon-violation of the traffic control device law

Jeffery Richardson-violation of the traffic control device law

Charles Blanton-violation of the traffic control device law

Douglas Payne-revocation of criminal court bond

Tillman Dwayne Riggs-outstanding child support attachment, violation of probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for the manufacture of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license (third offense)

Terry Seal-capias/bench warrant, failure to appear for a traffic citation

Harold Long-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (removal of decal/plate) and financial responsibility laws, violations of probation

Jessie Wolfe-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Justin Todd Fortner-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Krista Gibbs-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Randall Poore-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Samuel Austin Curry-violation of the registration law

James Brian Miracle-violation of the registration law

Thomas West-violation of the registration law

Charles Benny Seabolt-violation of the registration law

Adam Bundy-violation of the financial responsibility law

Melinda Sue Arnett-violation of the financial responsibility law

Danny G. Masingo-littering

Thomas Henry Rouse-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Stevie Wayne Wilder-driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, violation of the registration law

Terry Carraway-criminal impersonation, violation of the seat belt law, violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license