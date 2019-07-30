Lady Panthers practicing with a goal of state title

Cumberland Gap High Lady Panthers soccer are currently solidly in summer practices. This team has a great mix of youth and experience with nine incoming freshmen and six seniors who are all leaders on the pitch and great athletes in between.

“We have a great team this season, and we have the goal of a district championship. Our freshmen coming in are proven winners who have went through undefeated seasons, and to be honest I don’t think they really know how to lose. They have a lot of experience and have won many games, and that’s a good culture to have,” said head coach Lorri Kimbrough.

The Lady Panthers have a great chance at a district title if they get a few breaks along the way.

“I think we can win a district title if we can find a way to win at places such as Oneida and Rockwood,” said Kimbrough.

The community still supports the team with what it takes materially throughout the season, but Kimbrough has a few things she wants to see happen.

“Without a doubt, our biggest need is lighting. We earned a hosting spot last season and had to leave our pitch to play on the football field,” the coach said. “We have to pick up our nets and move them just to play post-season games. We need to have our home field advantage and (we) don’t have (that) when we play somewhere else because of the lighting situation. The pitch itself needs a little work too.”

The Lady Panthers will soon be scrimmaging and playing in preseason jamborees all in front of a rapidly approaching 2019 season.