August 1, 2019

Photo gallery: CGHS band camp

By Allen Earl

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Ahead of schedule is the buzz coming from the 2019 Cumberland Gap High School Band Camp. They are currently working hard out in the hot summer weather preparing for the upcoming football and competition schedules. Here are a few photos from the practice, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

