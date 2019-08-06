Area Happenings

Compiled by Jan Runions

Appalachian Promise Free Money Management Classes will be held the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. Appalachian Promise is located at 1718 N. Broad St. in Tazewell and is a nonprofit organization. The classes also deal with resume preparation. For more info call: 423-259-8189.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County is also hosting a workshop for those seeking jobs who are on State and ETHRA Probation. This workshop is for those interested in a new program called PAROLED. To see if you qualify, please attend and bring your current paper work from your probation officer including any I take forms and charges. A photo ID and address must be provided. Classes begin the 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. For more info call 423-259-8189.

Dress for Success Share Closet and Resume Hub, sponsored by Appalachian Promise, is provided by local churches and is a free service that helps each recipient with a resume, cover sheet and an outfit for a job interview. Tips for how to apply for jobs and etiquette are also taught through this program. If you wish to donate your time or any items call: 423-259-8189.

AYSO Soccer Fall registration is now open. Please go online to: www.ayso551.org and register your child to play soccer. Games begin Sept. 7 and run through the end of October. If your child is in one of our older age divisions, you will be waitlisted until we can determine if we have enough kids to make teams. Also, check out the AYSO Region 551 Tri-State United Facebook page.

Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds Claiborne county has been awarded federal funds under the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program. A local board made up of a county employee from the county mayor’s office, representatives of the Social Service agencies, city officials and others will determine how the funds will be distributed among the various local service agencies. The application deadline is Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. Only those public or private nonprofit agencies interested in the Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should call Robin Ruiz at 423-626-5104 or email tazewellrecordertownoftazewell.com. for more information.

Claiborne Public Library ‘Bingo for Books’ event will occur every third Monday of each month, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The new program will allow players the opportunity to win books via the library. All ages are welcome to attend. The library will be supplying books appropriate for all ages. The inaugural event will be held on Aug. 19.

Pre-School Registration Heritage Christian Academy PRE-K PROGRAM is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. This program is designed for 3 and 4 year-olds. You can submit applications at the Academy anytime during school hours. The Academy is located at 428 Harmon Road in New Tazewell, just above Cherokee Health Systems. For more information call the school at 626-2807 or call the Headmaster at 423-441-0331.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Assistance can be applied for now for the summer months and then again after Oct. 1 for the winter months. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment call ETHRA’s toll free Energy Line at 844-309-0146. The sponsor of this program is the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The goal is to provide assistance to the low-income households to offset the burden of home energy costs.

Levitt AMP Music Series The countdown to an unforgettable season of free concerts under the stars in Middlesboro, Kentucky gets underway with an impressive lineup of great talent. The series runs from July 18 to Sept 19. So, grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music. All shows originate at the downtown Middlesboro Levitt Lot each Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Poore-Pressnell Reunion will be held at the home of Dot and david Pressnell on Aug. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring your favorite food and drinks. The meat will be furnished. The Pressnell home is located at 560 Dogwood Road in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Farmers’ Market, has officially opened and is scheduled to close August 20. The produce-only market is located in Festival Park in downtown Cumberland Gap. Vendors have two payment options: “Pay as you go” vendor pays $10 only the days in which they are present, or “Full-Season” vendor may prepay $200 for 2019 registration & fees.

Booths are assigned on a first come, first served basis. The town does require a certificate of insurance naming the Town of Cumberland Gap as additional assured. The town invites anyone who sells homegrown produce to take part. Items allowed include: Fresh fruit, Vegetables, and Herbs. Resale of products is not allowed. It is unacceptable to purchase products from other sources and sell the unaltered in the Market place. Only goods that the vendor (or resident family member) have produced is allowed. Check in is 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For more info, contact Linda Moyers at 423-869-3860.

FREE STAY STRONG, STAY HEALTHY EXERCISE CLASS UT – TSU Extension Claiborne County is offering a free 8 week Class that began on Aug. 5. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center. Classes will be on Monday and Fridays each week. Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is an exercise program that meets twice a week for one-hour classes. The program’s goal is to improve participant’s health and quality of life and focuses on improving the health and wellbeing of older adults. The program provides safe, structured and effective strength training. This is an evidence based program that has been shown to increase strength, balance and flexibility. Each hour long class includes: Warm-up exercises; easy strengthening exercises, with or without weights and cool-down stretches. After the program ends, you can continue in the comfort of your home or with a group. For more information, or to sign up for the program, please contact Carol Brandon, Extension Agent at 423-626-3742 or email at cbrandon@utk.edu. This class and all programs offered by Extension are open to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like to learn more about how UT-TSU Extension serves Claiborne County you can visit the office, call us at 423-626-3742, visit our website at claiborne.tennessee.edu, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/extensionclaiborne), or follow us on Twitter @ClaiborneExt. Contact: Carol Brandon, Extension Agent III, UT Extension 423-626-3742, cbrandon@utk.edu

ECD Board Meeting on Aug. 9, beginning at noon at Pizza Inn.

Eagle’s Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 131 Ridge Dale Rd., Harrogate, TN 37752, is holding a yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. Items include: household items, clothes, appliances, tools, etc.

29th Bailey Family Reunion will be held on Aug. 11, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the Springdale School. Dinner to begin at 12:30 p.m. Please bring along a covered dish, if possible.

The Claiborne County Solid Waste Agency will hold its next monthy meeting on Aug. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne Courthouse.

Claiborne County Emergency Communications District will hold a public hearing on Aug. 21 to receive comments about the proposed New Fiscal Year budget. The hearing will begin at 11:30 a.m, inside the Claiborne Justice Center training room. The CCECD will meet in regular session immediately following the hearing.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cooperative’s Jonesville office, located at 331 Church Street in Jonesville, VA.

Beginner Line Dance Class a 4 week absolute beginner dance class will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 19 at the Broken Spur Dance Club. The classes will be held each Thursday. Come on out and learn to line dance and have some wonderful fun and great exercise for the body and mind. For additional info call or text 423-489-9829. The Club is located at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell, on the top floor of the American Legion Building, below SMMS. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. We welcome all ages. Classes are $5 each.

CVD Appalachia Conference II will be held Aug. 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, Johnson City. Developing a Research Agenda to Prevent and Control CVD in Central Appalachia. Educational Purpose: CVD Appalachia provides a collaborative forum for patients, non-licensed caregivers, healthcare providers, public health professionals, policymakers, and other stakeholders to participate in an interactive educational conference. CVD Appalachia Conference II continues the dialogue begun at CVD Appalachia Conference I in 2018 so all stakeholders can share strategies to reduce heart diseases and their related risk factors in Central Appalachia. Notable Guest Speakers – Complimentary Meals – Poster Presentations – Exhibitors – CME Credits. $20 for 1st 50 Patients/Non-licensed Caregivers. For more information, contact: cvdappalachia@gmail.com or leave a message at 423.845.4021.

Howard’s Quarter School (also known as Red Hill School) will hold its annual reunion on Sept. 8, at the Fire Department building, located near the old school property. The reunion will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share, along with drinks for your family. Meal to be served 1:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs for your family and photos or other memorabilia to share with others. For more info, contact J.C. & Mollie Waddell, 423-587-3402, Bill J. Barnard, 423-626-5550 or Margaret (Seals) Bull, 423-626-3075. Any former or present residents of the community are also invited to attend.

The 2019 Trailblaze Challenge is Sept. 21 on Lookout Mountain. Mark your calendars now for hike day. Also plan to attend an information meeting to learn more about this year’s hike. There, you’ll complete the application to participate. Bring a friend who might be interested. Let’s blow this year’s event out of the water and make even more wishes come true in East Tennessee.

The Harvest Moon Festival, on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m.; in Cumberland Gap, TN at 521 Colwyn Ave. Art, Crafts, good music, food vendors, and fun things for the children. Come out and join us for a fun filled family event.

Harrogate Book Station continues its ongoing booksale inside the Shawanee Depot Building at 310 Bristol Road in Harrogate. For more info, call 423-869-9777.

Greer Cemetery on Straight Creek Road is in need of donations. Send to Charlene Smith at 1033 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell, TN 37825. All donations greatly appreciated.

( START ) Support Transition And Recovery Training Tuesday Evenings from 6:30—8 p.m, at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell (old Powell Valley electric office). START will address substance abuse and addictive processes and provide support and education to individuals and families to help them overcome the strongholds associated. START will also be providing life skills trainings. The program will be led by James Shoffner, Pastor of Riverview Baptist Church. For more information and how you can help or how we can help you, call James at (865) 279-9661 or contact the Stand in the Gap office at 423-300-1302 or email Standntgap@gmail.com and ask about the START program.

New Beginning Christian Academy (NBCA), located at 2305 Hwy. 63 in Cumberland Gap, is currently accepting applications for K3- through eighth-grade for the 2019-2020 school year. The A Beka curriculum is offered with a small Christian learning environment, less distractions and more emphasis on your child. To schedule an appointment or request an application, call 423-869-7378.

The Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) invites concerned citizens to a monthly Coalition Partners (CP) meeting the first Monday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the back room of the Gondolier in Harrogate, to partner to find solutions to remedy the effects of the plague substance abuse is having on our Tri-State area communities. SIGCO is recognized by the state of Tennessee as Claiborne County’s prevention coalition. SIGCO is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 faith-based organization. For more information, call 423-300-1302 or email standntgap@gmail.com, visit www.sigco.org or come by the office or send mail to: SIGCO, 325 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825. This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

American Legion Post No. 109. All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson St., Tazewell.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your financial aid application (FAFSA) for the fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve, so complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, Social Security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017. The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant-funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA, college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college or vocational school.

Honorably/medically discharged veterans The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like more information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information, contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. Flexible scheduling is offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information, call 423-626-8222.

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and provides free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com.

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; work sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disabilities. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144, Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project. HVRP helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office. Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926.

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.