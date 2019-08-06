Give it to God

By Candida Sullivan

Columnist

How often do we continue to carry the burdens that God has already forgiven? We punish ourselves for our mistakes by continuing to feel guilt and shame for our previous actions. Somewhere in our minds, we believe that we need to be punished for the things that we’ve done wrong, so we punish ourselves by withholding forgiveness. It doesn’t help us, however, to hold onto previous sins. All it does is burden our lives and weigh us down. We can’t pick up our cross and follow after Jesus when we are trying to carry our sins.

Give them to Jesus.

He died for the right to carry our sins. On the cross, the plan of salvation was created. That plan involves grace, love, and forgiveness. The moment that we cry out to Jesus and ask for forgiveness, then we are forgiven. Therefore, we need to leave it all at the altar. We don’t need to pick up those sins again. Not only are they forgiven by God, but they are also forgotten.

We need to leave them in the past as well. There is no reason to carry the past sins of yesterday into the gift of today. Forgive and release. If we could have lived a perfect life, then Jesus wouldn’t have had to die. If there had been another way, then God wouldn’t have sent His only begotten Son to die for our sins.

We cause a lot of our own heartache with our thoughts. What is the thought that is causing your heartache? Uncover it and silence it. Regardless of what we are going through or what we have done, God can help us. He doesn’t want us to do it on our own. When God looks at us He sees His beautiful children covered by the blood of His Son. We are all precious and loved by Him.

Dear friend, give it all to Him today. Give God your worries, your sins, your heartaches, and the thoughts causing your pain. Let Him give you His love, His forgiveness, and His peace. God can take your heartaches and turn them into beautiful blessings.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candida@candidasullivan.com.