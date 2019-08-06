LMU hosts anatomy bootcamp

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed eight students from the Sudden Cardiac-Death Awareness and Research Foundation to participate in Anatomy Bootcamp. The event was a three-week intensive anatomy course designed for incoming first-year osteopathic medical students who wish to start learning Gross Anatomy prior to the start of school.

SCARF’s Mentorship and Career Guidance Program partners with students in high schools and colleges, giving them the unique opportunity to learn, practice and prepare for their future, while helping in their community. Based out of Chicago, all the hosted students from the SCARF program were from the Chicago area.

“We wanted them to get an early taste of what medical school will be like,” said Rick Slaven, coordinator of student advancement for LMU-DCOM. “We also wanted to give them a taste of life in Appalachia with hopes that they might attend LMU one day.”

During the day, the students participated in labs and lectures on the LMU main campus. In the evenings they had the opportunity to sample local cuisine, attend the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Concert where they were welcomed as VIPs and spend an afternoon floating down Clinch River.

“They even found some time to squeeze in a day trip to the Smoky Mountains,” said Slaven. “The students were in awe of the southern hospitality bestowed upon them and described the time spent here as life-changing.”

The partnership between SCARF and LMU-DCOM was initiated by Dr. Jonathan Leo, LMU-DCOM associate dean of students and associate dean of graduate programs, and Dr. Nick Hadji, a 2018 graduate of LMU-DCOM and SCARF board member. SCARF has also opened its doors to LMU-DCOM students to do their cardiology rotations through its office. LMU-DCOM plans to host another group of SCARF students during the summer of 2020.

