For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

CLARIFICATION: The Joe Rouse listed in the July 10 edition of the Public Records is not the Joe Lynn Rouse who resides in the Dogwood Heights community of Tazewell. This has been verified by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Danielle Partin-driving under the influence, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the seat belt law

Joseph Oscar Lemons-outstanding child support attachment, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Shena Nicole Rouse-capias/bench warrants for burglary, auto theft/property under $2,500, driving on a suspended license and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Jessica LeeAnn Buell-failure to appear for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield traffic right of way and failure to maintain traffic lane

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Rhonda G. Sturgill-criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, driving on a suspended license, violations of the handicapped parking space and financial responsibility laws

James Richard Hackley-vandalism under $1,000, resisting arrest, retaliation for past action, public intoxication

Justin R. Long-theft under $1,000

Kimberly Mullins-possession of methamphetamine, outstanding warrant

Dakota Lance Sweat-capias/bench warrants for possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, aggravated burglary, vandalism under $60,000, theft under $2,500, possession of methamphetamine

Taylor Nicole Prater-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Victoria Camille Ecker-speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law

Katlyne Faith Smith-speeding 46/30, violation of the registration law

Susan Michelle Howard-speeding 68/45

Jordan Thomas Brown-speeding 60/45

Kalyn Dion Lashea Patterson-speeding 60/45

Jerry Lee Fugate-speeding 60/45

Kenneth W. Smiddy-failure to yield traffic right of way, violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Jeffery Allen Eversole-following a motor vehicle too closely

Rodney Quibodeaux-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

Jamie S. Boatright-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license, outstanding warrant (from Knox Co.)

Kimberly Ramsey-outstanding child support attachment

Steven Miracle Jr.-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Kendra Lynn Jarrett-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Josh Honeycutt-driving on a suspended license

Donald Lewis Runions-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Edel Irene Helton-violation of the registration law

Betty Louise Beeler-violation of the financial responsibility law

Charles B. Seabolt-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Rebecca A. Collins-aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, disorderly conduct

Ronda F. Brummett-possession of a prohibited weapon, disorderly conduct

Michael A. Jones-leaving the scene of an accident

Keana S. Smith-theft of property ($600)

Shaun D. Elllis-theft of property warrant

Shelia Ann Dummett-possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Christopher Northern-joyriding, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license

James Lee Smith-tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine

Marvam Safarian-reckless driving

Ernie K. Chadwell-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Dustin Kitts-speeding 46/30, violations of the child restraint device and driver’s license (failure to carry) laws

Tiffany Ramsey-speeding 46/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Hollis R. Bush-speeding 72/45

Kalpesh Patel-speeding 71/45

Corey R. Beeler-speeding 71/45

Michael W. Lucas-speeding 70/45

Marcia Yeary Hembree-speeding 70/45

Joyce Bolden-speeding 70/45

Lisa Ferguson-speeding 69/45

Eva Larene Shepard-speeding 68/45

Alexis C. Carr-speeding 68/45

Norma Kaye Hacker-speeding 68/45

Bobby H. Shetley-speeding 67/45

Christopher Ramsey-speeding 67/45

Rebecca Brockwell-speeding 66/45

Michael L. Miller-speeding 66/45

Autumn N. Bunch-speeding 66/45

John Metz-speeding 66/45

Wendy Muncy-speeding 66/45

Makayla Whitney Rosenbalm-speeding 66/45

Denziel C. Westby Sr.-speeding 65/45

Vernie Lou Widner-speeding 50/30

Joann Mink-speeding 65/45

Wajiharashid Memon-speeding 65/45

Jeffery A. Hackworth-speeding 65/45

Jerald D. Willliams-speeding 65/45

Pamela Smith-50/30

John Weidenhammer-speeding 65/45

Joshua Lynch-speeding 49/30

Thomas R. Higgins-speeding 64/45

Marie E. Fischer-speeding 64/45

Daphney S. McWilliams-speeding 64/45

Pamela McDaniel-speeding 63/45

Adam Rasnic-speeding 63/45

Nancy K. Osborn-speeding 63/45

Danielle Marie Dominguez-speeding 63/45

Kristy R. Nolan-speeding 63/45

Tavia A. Moore-speeding 63/45

Michael Nelson-speeding 48/30

Roger D. Fitch-speeding 61/45

Joshua Thomas Ego-speeding 61/45

Ty Stone-speeding 41/25

Timmy R. Merida-speeding 60/45

Cecelia M. Howard-speeding 60/45

Steven Miracle-violation of the seat belt law, capias/bench warrant for evading arrest by vehicle, failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Michelle Noe-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Jeffery A. Richardson-violation of the traffic control device law

Alice Stevens-violation of the move over law (in deference to law, emergency enforcement vehicles)

Jack Muncy-violation of the move over law

Terry Lee Ray-failure to yield traffic right of way

Douglas Wayne Rollins-following a motor vehicle too closely

Eric Allen Napier-following a motor vehicle too closely

Tanya R. Brock-violations of the light and registration (improper display) laws

Amanda Nicole Thewlis-capias/bench warrant for public intoxication, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and public intoxication

Chester North-violation of probation warrant

Melissa N. Farley-failure to appear on six harassment warrants and one warrant each for extortion, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and theft of property over $1,000, and two warrants for driving on a suspended license

Edward A. Jones-failure to appear

Robert A. Raab-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Joel Lewis-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (removal of decal/plate) and financial responsibility laws

Austin Maples-conditional licenses, violation of the financial responsibility law

Joseph J. Pearson-violation of the driver’s license law (expired)

Brooklyn C. Gambrel-violation of the registration law

Nancy Shepard-violation of the registration law

Roger Dale Hodge-violation of the registration law

Tressa Lee Holland-violation of the registration law (improper display of plates)

Kathy D. Powers-possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittney Shana Duncan-public intoxication, violation of probation (from Campbell Co.)

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Joseph Micheal Martin-capias/bench warrants for driving on a revoked license and violations of the address change on driver’s license and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances and public intoxication