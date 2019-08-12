For the record
Compiled by Jan Runions
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Anika Renea DeGener-domestic assault
Jackie DeWayne Berry-vandalism
Larry Anthony Bethea-criminal simulation, theft over $10,000
Donna Oliverio-driving under the influence (second offense)
Robert Arthur Stilson-manufacture, possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the seat belt and light laws
Jackie Allen Riddle-failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance
Charles Lewis Jones-public intoxication
New Tazewell Police Dept.
Rusell Dean Smith-violation of probation for forgery and theft under $1,000
Deborah Kirby-state violation of probation (from Campbell Co.)
Pamela Sue Turner-filing false reports (warrant)
Amber Saylor-outstanding warrant
Gerrit J. Bothof-possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances
James E. Burgans-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Rodney Ralph Miller-speeding 57/30
Kenny DeWayne West-speeding 60/45
Kevin Scott Tucker-speeding 60/45
Lisa M. Staley-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license
Michael Mulwee-violations of the light, financial and 30 day address change laws
Boston A. Scarlett-violation of the muffler law
Patrick William Sumpter-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Kevin C. Tecker-violation of the financial responsibility law
Tazewell Police Dept.
Darwin Earl Veach-assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to report accident, vandalism under $1,000, resisting arrest, public intoxication
Donna Kay Mullins-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III controlled substance for resale inside a school zone, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility (failure to show proof of insurance) laws
James Moyers-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane
Claude Johnson-violation of community corrections, violations of probation for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and theft under $1,000
Johnny Lee Earls-violation of probation on a drug related charge
Kristena Mriee Young-failure to appear on a criminal warrant
Ralph E. White-speeding 82/45, failure to exercise due care
Casey C. Cole-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law
Clayton Alex Kelly-speeding 74/45
Megan Jones-speeding 70/45
Jessica G. Christopher-speeding 70/45
Ronna M. Partin-speeding 69/45
Uvaldo O. Garcia-speeding 68/45
Christopher A. Phillips-speeding 67/45
Alayana R. Lynch-speeding 66/45
Ayanna Marcia Mitchell-speeding 66/45
Rebecca Sue Williams-speeding 63/45
Jathan D. Evans-speeding 63/45
Kenneth R. Stamm-speeding 61/45
Danny T. Dennison-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws
Christopher Dearing-violations of the traffic control device and light laws
Michael Clark-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)
Carl S. Carroll-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)
Tracey L. Kinningham-violations of the light and registration laws
Jeremiah Randalph Smith-violation of the light law
Robert Christophe Wilson-failure to exercise due care
Kenneth M. Huan-failure to exercise due care (improper start)
Edward J. Jones-driving on a revoked license, violations of the driver’s license (expired) and financial responsibility laws
Michael Macayan Johnson-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Gayla Sue Dash-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Roop remembers dad on 59-mile bike ride
By Rick Roop Contributing Writer Riding my bike for 59 miles in celebration of my 59th birthday was a challenging... read more