For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anika Renea DeGener-domestic assault

Jackie DeWayne Berry-vandalism

Larry Anthony Bethea-criminal simulation, theft over $10,000

Donna Oliverio-driving under the influence (second offense)

Robert Arthur Stilson-manufacture, possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the seat belt and light laws

Jackie Allen Riddle-failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Charles Lewis Jones-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Rusell Dean Smith-violation of probation for forgery and theft under $1,000

Deborah Kirby-state violation of probation (from Campbell Co.)

Pamela Sue Turner-filing false reports (warrant)

Amber Saylor-outstanding warrant

Gerrit J. Bothof-possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances

James E. Burgans-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Rodney Ralph Miller-speeding 57/30

Kenny DeWayne West-speeding 60/45

Kevin Scott Tucker-speeding 60/45

Lisa M. Staley-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

Michael Mulwee-violations of the light, financial and 30 day address change laws

Boston A. Scarlett-violation of the muffler law

Patrick William Sumpter-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Kevin C. Tecker-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Darwin Earl Veach-assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to report accident, vandalism under $1,000, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Donna Kay Mullins-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III controlled substance for resale inside a school zone, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility (failure to show proof of insurance) laws

James Moyers-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane

Claude Johnson-violation of community corrections, violations of probation for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and theft under $1,000

Johnny Lee Earls-violation of probation on a drug related charge

Kristena Mriee Young-failure to appear on a criminal warrant

Ralph E. White-speeding 82/45, failure to exercise due care

Casey C. Cole-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

Clayton Alex Kelly-speeding 74/45

Megan Jones-speeding 70/45

Jessica G. Christopher-speeding 70/45

Ronna M. Partin-speeding 69/45

Uvaldo O. Garcia-speeding 68/45

Christopher A. Phillips-speeding 67/45

Alayana R. Lynch-speeding 66/45

Ayanna Marcia Mitchell-speeding 66/45

Rebecca Sue Williams-speeding 63/45

Jathan D. Evans-speeding 63/45

Kenneth R. Stamm-speeding 61/45

Danny T. Dennison-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Christopher Dearing-violations of the traffic control device and light laws

Michael Clark-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

Carl S. Carroll-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

Tracey L. Kinningham-violations of the light and registration laws

Jeremiah Randalph Smith-violation of the light law

Robert Christophe Wilson-failure to exercise due care

Kenneth M. Huan-failure to exercise due care (improper start)

Edward J. Jones-driving on a revoked license, violations of the driver’s license (expired) and financial responsibility laws

Michael Macayan Johnson-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Gayla Sue Dash-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws