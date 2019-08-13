God and global warming

By Preacher Johnson

Preacher’s Point

Is the world getting warmer? Does anyone care? Well, for the second question, laws have been passed, and treaties are signed, in an attempt to stop global warming; so, the answer must be that there are concerned people out there. Predictions are rolling in that the earth as we now know it will completely change in climate, not twelve generations from now, but in only twelve years. Yes, some people are incredibly concerned.

Jesus acknowledged that man could accurately forecast the weather (Matthew 16:2-3; Luke 12:54-55). In terms of accuracy, in Jesus’ day, everything was done with visual observation, there were no radar, satellites, or all the equipment available today. Despite all of today’s technology, I have still shoveled six inches of “partly cloudy” off my porch.

Whenever there is a problem of any type, the best solution is to deal with the source. Example – if you have wasps flying around your yard, spray the nest with wasp killer.

When it comes to global warming, it is difficult to attack the source. First, of all, the argument on whether global warming exists has not been settled. Second, what is the cause? Is it humankind? Is it our way of life? Is it nature going through regular cycles of climate and we are now on the upswing in temperature?

This brings me to Job. If you are unfamiliar with Job, here is a quick summary of his Biblical story. Job was a righteous man. Satan claimed Job had been blessed so much by God, that if God took away His blessings, Job would turn around and curse God instead of praising Him. God allowed Satan, in two separate attacks on Job, to take everything Job had except for his life. Job, one of the richest men of the world at the time, lost everything he owned, all ten of his children died. Then Job lost his health; he had boils from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet.

Most of the book of Job is a conversation Job has with his friends about his situation. However, starting in chapter 38, God addresses the members of the group individually. What God tells Job may give us a clue on how we should address global warming.

Many believe that global warming will melt the polar ice caps and cause widespread flooding throughout the earth. God addressed the boundaries of the oceans with Job, “Or who shut up the sea with doors, when it brake forth, as if it had issued out of the womb? … And said, Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further: and here shall thy proud waves be stayed?” (Job 38:8,11).

God sets the boundaries of the sea. The boundaries of the sea change all the time. The tide is a perfect example, sometimes it is in, sometimes it is out. Local flooding is another example of the water moving within and without its normal borders. What God is telling Job, is wherever the sea and the rivers are, I (God) have put them there. I control if there is a tsunami or a flood, or if a lake or river goes dry. Job, there is nothing you can do, I determine where the water goes.

The fact that God holds the sea in His hands is a fact Job told his friend Bildad earlier in the conversation (Job 26:10). Job emphasized it so much he said God containing the seas would last as long as the sun came up and went down every day.

Moving beyond Job and his friends, the Bible tells us one of the last plagues shortly before Christ’s return is immense heat, Revelation 16:9, “And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.”

Some may claim that this is proof that global warming is creeping up on us and will hit full strength shortly before the Second Coming. However, since the other twenty plagues in Revelation are short, onetime events, it does not reason that this future judgement is something man has been doing to himself all along.

Take time to read Job 38. God explains that He controls the sea, wind, rain, snow, frost, and the dew. God mentions by name, the constellations of Pleiades and Orion and how He controls where they are in the sky.

God is making it very clear; He controls nature.

Conclusion – Man cannot cause global warming unless God allows it. Whatever happens with the climate, or tomorrow’s weather forecast, God will determine all that. We do not control nature; God does.

