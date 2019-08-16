Photo gallery: Third Annual Farm Bureau Football Jamboree
The Third Annual Farm Bureau Football Jamboree was held August 16 at Claiborne High School. Both junior varsity and varsity teams competed plus a few athletes competed in a skills competition. Here are some photos from the event. Please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
