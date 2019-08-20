Sexton hears plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton heard several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Brandon L. Hess, 29, charged with one count each of aggravated assault and coercion of a witness, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Hess was given credit for jail time served from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, and from Jan. 8 to July 29. He is barred from any contact with his victim and/or members of her household. Restitution will be determined on Sept. 9.

Christina Lynn Veach, 50, charged with one count of financial exploitation of an adult (theft over $2,500), was sentenced to six years TDOC supervised probation. Veach must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $3,007.90 in restitution to one victim and $20 to a second victim. Veach is barred from any contact with her victims.

Wayne Joseph Frazee, 40, charged with one count of solicitation to commit the introduction of contraband into a penal institution, was sentenced to four years TDOC supervised probation. Frazee was given credit for jail time served from June 13 to July 29. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs.

Brett A. Cook, 21, was initially charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and retaliation for past action. Cook was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement on the charge of aggravated burglary. He was given credit for 286 days of jail time already served.

Joshua Terrell, 30, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of cruelty to animals and escape. Terrell was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 365 days confinement. He was given credit for 60 days of jail time already served. Terrell must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $223 in restitution to his victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from his victims and their properties.

Craig Steven Goins, 40, charged with one count each of burglary and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to six years at 35 percent confinement. Goins was given credit for jail time served from April 22 to July 29.

Jerry Allen Fortner, 35, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with seven days confinement. Fortner was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines, including a $350 fine. His license is revoked for one year.

Ashley Houston, 29, was charged with one count each of possession of Percocet, possession of Suboxone and tampering with evidence. Houston was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 20 days confinement. She was given credit for 20 days of jail time already served. Houston must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines, including a $1,500 fine. This case runs concurrently with all prior ones.