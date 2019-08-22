August 23, 2019

Photo gallery: CHS soccer versus Grainger

By Allen Earl

Published 9:07 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019

Claiborne Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t overcome the deficit. At the end of the match, Claiborne had fallen 7-1 to a very good Grainger team. Here are some photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

