Photo gallery: CHS soccer versus Grainger
Claiborne Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t overcome the deficit. At the end of the match, Claiborne had fallen 7-1 to a very good Grainger team. Here are some photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
