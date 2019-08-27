Essary turns 90

Photo submitted

Ruby Essary celebrated her 90th birthday on Aug. 26. Ms. Ruby has two daughters, Donna (Dale) Baker and Debbie (Alan) Davis. Ruby has one granddaughter, Angela Goins and one grandson, Joseph Davis. She has five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jackson and Landon Goins and Kallie Rae and Nolan Davis. We at the Claiborne Progress wish Ruby the best!