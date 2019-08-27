Photo gallery: Katelyn Little crowned as Miss Claiborne County

August 27 was the second day of the 2019 Claiborne County Fair and it was the night set aside to crown a new Miss Fairest of the Fair / Miss Claiborne County. Katelyn Little was crowned 2019 Miss Claiborne County. Josilyn McDowell, Audrei Morrison, Skyla Slezak, Jessa Johnson, Ella Poore, McKenna Fultz and Kynzlee Mason were all crowned in their respective age groups. In addition to the pageant, there was the lawnmower pull and the Junior Sheep Show plus the midway was active all night long with thrill seekers. Tomorrow evening will be the 4-H Chick Chain Poultry Show and Sale plus ATV and UTV drag racing. Enjoy the gallery from the second day of the fair.