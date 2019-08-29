Photo gallery: CC Fair demolition derby

The 2019 Claiborne County Fair demolition derby night was one to remember. The mini derby stole the show and featured massive hits and loud crunching noises all around the pit. The kids had a great time in the power wheel derby, the ladies gave us a great powder puff derby and the V-8 derby was fun as well. In powder puff Kelli Rosenbalm won, Crystal Daniels was second and Alex Majors finished third. Dennis Riner won the exciting Mini derby while Austin England finished second. Justin Taylor was third. During the final derby it was J.J. Green taking his V-8 to the top spot just edging out Phillip Gentry. Benji Rosson was third. Here are a few photos please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.