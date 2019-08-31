September 1, 2019

Photo gallery: Closing night at the fair

By Allen Earl

Published 11:15 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019

The Claiborne County Fair ended with the largest crowd of the week. The midway was busy with riders and the tractors and trucks rocked the motor sports venue. 2019 was another successful year for the Claiborne County Fair Association and they would like to thank anyone who had even the smallest part of making this fair one to remember. Here are a few more photos, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Print Article