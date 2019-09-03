Photo gallery: CHS soccer versus Volunteer
Claiborne defeated Volunteer 8-2, September 3 at Claiborne High School. The temperature was around 90 degrees at first kick but by the end of the meeting it was a comfortable 77 degrees. Claiborne played well at times but had a few defensive moments that concerned their Head Coach Jeff Sorke. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
