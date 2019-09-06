Photo gallery: CHS versus West Greene
Claiborne football tried their best to lift the student’s spirits September 6 and they came just three points short. West Greene escaped with a win, 31-28. The school had a wonderful halftime tribute to student Katelyn Cunliffe who tragically lost her life earlier in the day. As balloons rose up the tears fell but it was the first step in healing for the entire school.
