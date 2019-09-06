Teen killed in 1-vehicle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has just released its preliminary report on the one-vehicle accident earlier today that claimed the life of a 16 year old Claiborne High School student.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, Katelyn Cunliffe was struck by a 2003 Dodge Caravan after stepping into the southbound lane of Highway 33 near the entrance to the Old Towne Square in Tazewell.

“Vehicle one was traveling (southbound) in lane number two on US Hwy 25E. After passing the intersection of Straight Creek Road, the pedestrian then stepped into the lane of the travel of vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 then struck the pedestrian knocking her approximately 150 ft. Vehicle one then pulled to the right shoulder of the road just past the entrance to Old Town Grill,” states the report by Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Rex Bailey.

The driver, Sue Houston, sustained no injuries as a result of the incident. The report states that Houston, 42, was using her seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this accident, according to the report.

This information is preliminary and may not reflect the final crash report. The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more as new information becomes available.