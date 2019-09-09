Claiborne soccer wins against Volunteer, Union

A “feels-like” temperature of near 90 degrees greeted the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Falcons as they took the pitch Sept. 3. Claiborne came in looking for their fourth win of the season and have been playing great soccer. The Lady Falcons were looking for their second win.

Upon first kick, the Lady Bulldogs looked a bit hesitant but soon turned it around and started scoring goals. At the 30’-55” Macie Sumner scored her first goal of the game followed by Taylor Pressnell’s goal at 28’-45”. Sumner was just getting started and kicked in her second at 23”-11” and then completed a hat trick at 18’-33’.

Volunteer finally got on the board at 15’-28” making the score 4-1 and then another at 6”-05” closing the Gap to 4-2. Just before the half ended Sumner scored her fourth goal at 3’-04’.

Coming out of the halftime break, Brooke Buchanan scored the sixth Lady Bulldogs goal at 34’-15”. Sumner scored her fifth and sixth goals at 24’-48” and 14’-00,” respectively. The final score was 8-2.

Those who recorded assists for Claiborne included Taylor Pressnell (2), Carlye England (2), Mackenzie Brooke, Britleigh Goins, Macie Sumner, Mollie Bolton and Courtney Daniels.

Courtney Daniels had six saves.

The Lady Bulldogs then turned around on Sept. 6 and defeated rival Union County by the final score of 6-3. This program has captured the attention of every team they play. Each game the Lady Bulldogs are earning respect.