Claiborne grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several indictments during its latest term, including one for Benjamin Young.

Young, 41, was indicted on one count each of rape of a child, incest and violation of the Child Protection Act during a series of events allegedly occurring from April 1 of 2014 through June 30 of 2016.

A true bill was returned on Harold L. Chadwell, 54, on one count each of domestic assault and possession of a prohibited weapon allegedly occurring on March 19.

The grand jury indicted David Mikel Combs, 68, on one count of violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act during an event allegedly occurring on May 15.

Megan Cruz, 34, was indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct during an event allegedly occurring on May 11.

A true bill was returned on Kevin DeLynn Widner, 38, on one count each of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, reckless driving and felony evading arrest during events allegedly occurring on Feb. 14 of 2017.

The grand jury indicted Ashley Lowe, 30, on one count of driving under the influence during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 7.

Samuel Pelcher, 38, was indicted on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility during an incident allegedly occurring on Sept. 21, 2018.

Two individuals were indicted under one true bill. Joseph Loop, 32, and Aketon Leticia Singleton, 28, was indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000 and resisting arrest during an incident allegedly occurring on Aug. 1, 2018.

A true bill was returned on George H. Brewer, 31, on one count each of aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on Feb. 27.

Chasity Hicks Malicoat, 38, was indicted on two counts of burglary and one count each of vandalism over $1,000 and theft over $1,000 during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 11, 2015 and Sept. 20 of 2015.

The grand jury indicted Casey Lynn Carpenter, 39, on one count each of burglary and attempted aggravated robbery during events allegedly occurring on June 7.

Tammy Atkins was indicted under two true bills on one count each of forgery, theft under $1,000 and identity theft during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 21, 2018 and from Aug. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30 of 2017.

A true bill was returned on Kevin Eugene Dalton, 36, on one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell. These events allegedly occurred on April 3 of 2018.

The grand jury indicted Cody William Adams, 28, on one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a revoked license (third offense). These events allegedly occurred on July 15 of 2018.

DeWayne E. Webb, 29, was indicted on one count each of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license during an event allegedly occurring on March 12.

A true bill was returned on Michael L. Rouse, 48, on one count each of driving on a suspended license (second offense) and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 6 of 2016.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.