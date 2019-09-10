Tazewell Speedway Buddy Rogers Memorial results

Tazewell Speedway began a new month of dirt track racing with the Buddy Rogers Memorial 44-lap feature for the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series, Sept. 1. Virginia driver and Tazewell Speedway regular Dakotah Knuckles outlasted David Payne and Jason Trammell during the Super Late Model feature.

The Brucebuilt Iron-Man Modified Series also ran a feature event, and Ricky Arms got to hold the checkers. During the Sportsman Feature, Aaron Guinn finished just ahead of Mitchell Burke and Jonathan Miracle. Hayston Collett won the Classic Car feature and Donovan Long won in Street Stock. Here are the top five finishers in each class:

Super Late Models

1. 21K Dakotah Knuckles

2. 8 David Payne

3. 90J Jason Trammell

4. 7M Donald McIntosh

5. C5 David Crabtree

Open Wheel Modified

1. 4R Ricky Arms

2. 15 Clayton Miller

3. 4 Wayne James

4. 11 Jesse Type

5. 98 Zac Harris

Sportsman

1. 97 Aaron Guinn

2. 54 Mitchell Burke

3. 50 Jonathan Miracle

4. 13 Robbie Buchanan

5. 14 Odie Overholt

Classic Car

1. 3 Hayston Collett

2. 88 Richie Overholser

3. 14 Lee Merritt

4. 16 Will Carey

5. 8 Eli Keck

Street Stock

1. 15 Donovan Long

2. C4 Logan Cobb

3. 20S James Weaver

4. 05 Dan Smith

5. 55S Brad Sturgill

The next race for Tazewell Speedway will be Sept. 14 and will host another great regular race program. The speedway typically closes for World 100 weekend.