September 17, 2019

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress

The Claiborne School Board recognizes the accomplishments of Hannah Odum, left, and Kinlea Buis in placing 8th in the nationals during the FCCLA (Family, Career & Community Leaders of America) competition, held in California. Odum and Buis, who are sophomores at Claiborne High School, were the youngest to compete in the 10-12 grade division. The two previously won district level, going on to place first in the statewide competition. The FCCLA was established in 1945.

CHS sophomores place 8th in FCCLA nationals

By Jan Runions

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress

