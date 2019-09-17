CHS sophomores place 8th in FCCLA nationals

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress

The Claiborne School Board recognizes the accomplishments of Hannah Odum, left, and Kinlea Buis in placing 8th in the nationals during the FCCLA (Family, Career & Community Leaders of America) competition, held in California. Odum and Buis, who are sophomores at Claiborne High School, were the youngest to compete in the 10-12 grade division. The two previously won district level, going on to place first in the statewide competition. The FCCLA was established in 1945.