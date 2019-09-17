Claiborne School Board inducts new student members
Jan Runions|Claiborne Progress
The newest members of the Claiborne School Board spend a few moments with Circuit Court Judge John McAfee just prior to being sworn in during the board meeting last week. Shown are Cumberland Gap High student Kayla Lambert and Claiborne High student Blaine Caylor. Standing is McAfee.
