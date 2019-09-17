September 17, 2019

Good for You — Relay for Life

By Jan Runions

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Photo by Mary Smith

Relay for Life is about more than marching around a walking path each year. The event celebrates cancer survivors and remembers those who fought the valiant battle and lost. We salute every person connected with this annual event – the coordinators, sponsors, volunteers and, especially, the individuals who know what it is like to go to war with cancer.

