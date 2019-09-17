Middle school Bulldogs fall to Kingston

An extra week without a game leaves many coaches wondering how their team would come out and play. That’s where the Claiborne Middle School Bulldogs coaching staff was Sept. 12. The 1-1 Bulldogs needed to come out on the field with purpose in order to compete with a good Kingston Yellow Jacket football team.

When the Bulldogs took the field it was evident in their play that it might be a long night. For whatever reason, the Bulldogs looked shell-shocked and couldn’t figure out how to block or tackle the Jackets. After a few adjustments, the team was playing better all-around but it was too late for them to make a serious attempt at a comeback.

Claiborne finally got on the board after a long pass to Landon Poore covering 40 yards to set up an Isaiah Gerrells touchdown run. They failed on the two-point conversion attempt and would not find the end zone again.

During the second half, scoring completely stopped for both teams and the game ended with the Yellow Jackets winning, 40-6. The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and will look to rebound next Thursday at Webb Middle School.