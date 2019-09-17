Scam phone calls spoofing DEA

An unknown group is apparently spoofing the Drug Enforcement Agency – Knoxville Resident Office phone number. The group is posing as the DEA and calling citizens, saying that their Social Security numbers have come up in a DEA investigation, according to Capt. Bob Wooldridge, DEA community outreach specialist.

The DEA, Wooldridge says, does not operate an investigation like this and will not be calling you and talking about your social security number with you. This is a scam for information and financial gain.

The DEA recommends that if you do receive a phone call like this, do not give out any of your personal information. Do not give them any money or a credit card number and do not answer any questions.

Wooldridge says the best thing to do is to hang up your phone. Make family members, work associates and friends aware of this scam.