THDA awards $500,000 for low-income home repairs

Many Claiborne County homeowners who struggle to maintain their residences will now have a chance to repair those structures courtesy of a $500,000 THDA HOME grant. The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has awarded a total $5.5 million in grant monies to 13 governments and nonprofits, statewide. Claiborne is among those six grants that were awarded in east Tennessee.

The $500,000 grant will be split among those elderly and disabled residents who are currently living in “substandard” conditions.

Claiborne government plans to use the grant to renovate or rebuild up to 15 single-family homes located within the county limits. The project will benefit very-low and low-income individuals that do not have the financial resources to make needed improvements to their residences.

The Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC) will be administering the grant.

Retha Patton, executive director of TCAC, says she is looking forward to working with County Mayor Joe Brooks and county government to insure that as many people as possible benefit from the grant funds.

“Without this money, these repairs wouldn’t get made,” said Patton.

There will be a public meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. inside the small courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse to allow prospective applicants to learn more about the application procedures and grant guidelines. Once applications are received, a priority list will be formed based on the level of rehabilitation work required and socioeconomic factors of each applicant.

“Homeowner rehabilitation assistance is open to all residents of Claiborne County, and everyone interested should attend the public hearing and learn more about the assistance available through the HOME program funds,” said Patton.

Ralph M. Perrey, executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, says that providing safe, decent housing is important for all Tennesseans.

“With the help of these HOME funds, Claiborne County will be able to ensure more of its residents have access to just that,” said Perry.

The HOME Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered, in part, inside Tennessee by THDA.