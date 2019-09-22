Clyde Overholt wins exciting Limited race at Tazewell

The racing was described as incredible by the voice of Tazewell Speedway, Brady Cupp. There was a memorable finish to the Limited Late Model feature where Clyde Overholt defeated Brian Shockley at the stripe by a nose and up on two wheels.

The racing in other classes was equally fun as the track was smooth and very fast. Here are the top five finishers in each class September 21:

Limited Late Model

1. 4 Clyde Overholt

2. 17 Brian Shockley

3. 72 Barrett Lowe

4. 44AL Chris Marcum

5. 44 Caleb Marcum

Sportsman

1. 97 Aaron Guinn

2. 10 James Parrott

3. 14 Odie Overholt

4. 13 Robbie Buchanan

5. E5 Roger England

Classic Car

1. 3 Hayston Collett

2. 88 Richie Overholser

3. XXX Josh Chesney

4. 14 Lee Merritt

5. 16 Will Carey

Street Stock

1. 4 Logan Cobb

2. 20S James Weaver

3. 5 Greg Harville

4. 55S Brad Sturgill

5. 77 Chesten Anderson

Four Cylinder

1. 21 Hayston Collett

2. 72 Rufus Collett

3. 5 Samuel Fox

4. 99 Chuck McMahan

5. 13 Terry Boshears

The last points race will be Sept. 28. For more information log on to www.tazewellspeedway.net or call 423-626-2222.