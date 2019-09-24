Archery season opens Sept. 28

Archery hunters in Claiborne County are making final preparations for the upcoming archery deer hunting season. The season opens for the first stint of two Sept. 28 through Oct. 25. The season will re-open Oct. 28 through Nov. 8. Bag limits vary statewide, but for Claiborne County (Unit B) the limit is four antlerless deer.

Antlered deer may be taken as well but hunters need to be aware that they will count towards the statewide limit of only two antlered deer only one per day.

For additional bag limits and general information always consult the 2019-20 Tennessee Hunting Guide available at most sporting goods stores and anywhere licenses are offered for purchase. Hunters may access the hunting guide online at tn.gov/twra.